Dakota Johnson reflects on tough time after dad cut her off

Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson has recalled the tough times she faced when her father, actor Don Johnson, cut her off after she did not get into college.

During a recent interview with her ‘Materialists’ co-star Pedro Pascal, the actor revealed that she did not have a backup plan or acting jobs to support herself.

“I didn’t get in and my dad cut me off because I didn’t go to college. So, I started auditioning. I think I was 19 when I did ‘The Social Network,’ and then little jobs and stuff after that,” Dakota Johnson said.

She added, “For a couple of years it was hard to make money. There were a few times when I’d go to the market and not have money in my bank account or not be able to pay rent, and I’d have to ask my parents for help.”

While the Hollywood actor thanked her parents for lending support to her, she said that “it certainly was not fun”.

Reflecting on the time she applied to the Juilliard, Dakota Johnson said that she never wanted to enrol in the college.

“I really didn’t want to go to college. And because Juilliard felt so small – the idea of being in a classroom with the same group of people, and figuring out how to be a human in that environment, after growing up surrounded by so many different kinds of people and immersed in different cultures through traveling all over… It just felt really wrong to lock myself in one place,” she said.

On the work front, the Hollywood actor is awaiting the release of ‘Materialists’ alongside Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.

The upcoming romance drama is set to hit theatres on June 13.