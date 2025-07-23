Dakota Johnson’s rom-com ‘Materialists’ makes streaming debut

2025’s highest-grossing romantic comedy, ‘Materialists,’ starring Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans, made its streaming debut after a solid run at the box office.

Written and directed by Celine Song, the film was released in theatres on June 13.

According to US media outlets, ‘Materialists’ has generated over $50 million worldwide so far, making it the highest-grossing romantic comedy of this year so far.

The film also received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, and boasts a 79 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A24’s rom-com is now available to stream on digital platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Meanwhile, Reports suggested that A24 is likely to release the film in Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD sometime in August 2025.

The film follows Dakota Johnson’s Lucy, a matchmaker at the fictional Adore agency, where she has orchestrated nine marriages while fiercely guarding her own single status.

At a wedding, she encounters Harry (Pedro Pascal), the groom’s brother, who asks her out. Initially, Lucy sees him as a potential client, but their interaction sparks something more. Meanwhile, a reunion with her ex, John (Chris Evans), now working as a waiter, complicates her carefully curated emotional walls.

Apart from Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, ‘Materialists’ also stars Sawyer Spielberg, Zoë Winters and Marin Ireland.