Dakota Johnson slams Hollywood over continuous remakes, sequels

Actor Dakota Johnson has shared her views on the rising trend of remakes and sequels in the Hollywood film industry.

During an appearance on the ‘Hot Ones’ show, ‘The Materialists’ star said that Hollywood has become a “bit of a mess” due to studios’ tendency to keep remaking “the same things.”

“I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what’s occurring a lot,” Dakota Johnson admitted.

‘The Materialists’ star lamented the fact that studios want to keep developing remakes when a film works at the box office.

“When something does well, studios want to keep that going so they remake the same things, but humans don’t want that. They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things, so I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?” the Hollywood actor said.

Her statement comes at a time when Hollywood is caught in an IP frenzy, channeling its efforts into remakes and sequels of already successful film and television franchises with built-in audiences.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson is awaiting the release of ‘The Materialists,’ set to hit theatres on June 16.

The film sees the Hollywood star playing Lucy, a matchmaker at the fictional Adore agency, where she has orchestrated nine marriages while fiercely guarding her own single status.

At a wedding, she encounters Harry (Pedro Pascal), the groom’s brother, who asks her out. Initially, Lucy sees him as a potential client, but their interaction sparks something more. Meanwhile, a reunion with her ex, John (Chris Evans), now working as a waiter, complicates her carefully curated emotional walls.