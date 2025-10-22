6 Fitna-al-Hindustan terrorists killed in Dalbandin, Balochistan

DALBANDIN: Security forces successfully killed six terrorists affiliated with Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH) during an operation in Dalbandin, Chagai district, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing security sources.

According to security sources, the terrorists had taken refuge in a cave under continuous aerial surveillance. The hideout was precisely targeted at the optimal moment, leading to the operation’s success.

This achievement highlights the strong coordination and effective communication between security forces and intelligence agencies.

Meanwhile, security forces carried out a successful operation against Khawarij militants in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the sources, the operation—based on intelligence reports—targeted a cave in the Shahi Tangi forest, where the Khawarijs had established hideouts and tunnels. Security forces successfully eliminated these hideouts during the operation.

An intense exchange of fire took place, resulting in the killing of one Khawarij, while others were injured and managed to flee the area.

The operation also led to the recovery of weapons, explosives, and communication equipment used by the militants. The surrounding area, including the tunnel network, was thoroughly cleared by the forces.

Pakistan’s security forces reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating terrorism—particularly India-sponsored threats—in line with the national counter-terrorism initiative, Azm-e-Istehkam.