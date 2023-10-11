Dalda Foods Committed to Advancing the Agriculture Science on Local oil seed Cultivation to Reduce the Import Bill of Edible Oils

A meeting was held in Lahore with Mr. Gohar Ijaz, Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries and Mr. S. M. Tanveer, Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce with Mr. M. Bashir Janmohammed, Chairman, Dalda Foods Limited, Board Members and Chief Executive Officer of Dalda Foods Limited.

Minister of Commerce Mr. Gohar Ijaz and Mr. S. M. Tanveer welcomed the Chairman and Board and appreciated the company’s performance specially it being 100% documented company in Pakistan.

The Chairman, Dalda Foods Mr. Bashir Janmohammed thanked Mr. Gohar Ijaz and Mr. S. M. Tanveer for conducting the meeting with the Directors. The Chairman and Member of Board pointed out the difficulties faced in procuring local Edible Oil i.e. Rapeseed Oil and Cotton Seed Oil as most of the business conducted is undocumented, therefore, Dalda share in purchase of local oil is minimum.

The Minister assured the Board that he will look into it. The Federal Minister of Commerce emphasized that Pakistan cannot afford around $ 5.00 billion for the import of Edible Oils in future. Hence, he requested Dalda Foods as the leader in Edible Oil Industry should take initiative in Oilseed cultivation.

Mr. Perwaiz Khan, Senior Director, Dalda Foods Limited stated that Dalda Foods already have a research center in Gharo where we have done research for maximizing yield per acre of oilseed cultivation and have also helped farmers in this connection. It was agreed that the agriculture department of Punjab government and Dalda Foods research team will exchange their experience for increasing the yield.

The Minister said they will facilitate getting land from Punjab Board of Revenue for Dalda Foods Limited for oilseed cultivation, Minister emphasized that a serious effort should be made by Dalda Foods for obtaining land from government for oil seed cultivation.

The Minister asked the Chairman, Dalda Foods to form a committee to put the matter further for acquiring land sharing expertise to meet and negotiate with Agriculture Department and Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab who will identify the land and will assist in this matter.

A Committee was formed with Mr. Inam Bari, Director, Dalda Foods to discuss the matter with the Agriculture Ministry of Punjab and Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab.

Board assured that they realize the importance of local cultivation and will do their utmost to work on this immediately.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on the need to further advance the agriculture science on boosting oilseed yield per acre, identify suitable areas of land for potential corporate farming effort and providing incentives and facilities to attract local farmers towards oilseed cultivation.

Chairman Dalda Foods Limited thanked Federal Minister of Commerce & Industries Mr. Gohar Ejaz, Punjab Minister for Industries & Commerce Mr. S. M. Tanveer, Senior member Board of Revenue Punjab and Agriculture Minister of Punjab for their support.