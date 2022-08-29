Indeed Maamta is forever! Dalda Maamta story feat Fawad pays a beautiful ode to all the moms out there!

The campaigns by Dalda excel in impressive marketing with the craft of storytelling that offers something genuine and relatable to latch on to.

The art of narrating a tale to consumers at a personal level gives depth to their products and values by inducing a humanizing touch.

Especially for a community like ours, where people are attached to their cultural norms and tend to remember their roots, we are fond of hearing stories about one another. More so, if the story ends up reminding everyone of their precious childhood memories. The innocence of the early years, the unconditional love of mothers, the nostalgia, Dalda Maamta story hits all the right notes like always.

Dalda has proven to be impactful through its authentic narration constantly. Through Fawad’s soft but deep story-telling skills, Dalda has once again influenced the public by allowing them to reminisce their childhood memories. Never compromising on the quality of their product, Dalda does not let loose its essence and remains true to their slogan “Jahan Maamta, Wahan Dalda”.

To view the wonderfully crafted ad, click the link below:

