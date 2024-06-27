web analytics
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Dale Steyn gets emotional as South Africa beat Afghanistan to reach T20 World Cup 2024 final

South Africa’s former speedster Dale Steyn got emotional as his side reached first-ever T20 World Cup final on Thursday.

“It’s emotional down here. We’re into a final,” Dale Steyn posted on his X (Twitter) account, following South Africa crushed Afghanistan in the first final by 9 wickets at Tarouba, Trinidad.

The South African government congratulated the side for achieving a historic feat as well. “Congratulations @ProteasMenCSA on reaching the finals in the T20 World Cup for the first time beating Afghanistan by 9 wickets,” the government said.

Read more: South Africa crush Afghanistan to reach first T20 World Cup final

A clinical South Africa skittled Afghanistan for 56 on their way to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 World Cup semi-final in Trinidad on Wednesday, sending the Proteas into their first ever final.

It was a first victory in eight short-format World Cup semi-finals going back to 1992 for South Africa, who will now take on the winner of Thursday’s second semi-final between India and holders England for the title in Barbados on Saturday.

