Dale Steyn gets emotional as South Africa beat Afghanistan to reach T20 World Cup 2024 final

South Africa’s former speedster Dale Steyn got emotional as his side reached first-ever T20 World Cup final on Thursday.

“It’s emotional down here. We’re into a final,” Dale Steyn posted on his X (Twitter) account, following South Africa crushed Afghanistan in the first final by 9 wickets at Tarouba, Trinidad.

It’s emotional down here.

We’re into a final — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 27, 2024

The South African government congratulated the side for achieving a historic feat as well. “Congratulations @ProteasMenCSA on reaching the finals in the T20 World Cup for the first time beating Afghanistan by 9 wickets,” the government said.

Read more: South Africa crush Afghanistan to reach first T20 World Cup final

A clinical South Africa skittled Afghanistan for 56 on their way to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 World Cup semi-final in Trinidad on Wednesday, sending the Proteas into their first ever final.

It was a first victory in eight short-format World Cup semi-finals going back to 1992 for South Africa, who will now take on the winner of Thursday’s second semi-final between India and holders England for the title in Barbados on Saturday.