Dale Steyn offers coaching to Nepal over splendid performance against England

MUMBAI: Nepal have won the hearts of cricket fan over his splendid performance against England in its T-20 World Cup 2026 starter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Recognizing the class of Nepal team, South African cricket great Dale Steyn has offered his coaching to the team.

He expressed his offer on social media site X “I offer my services to you if you ever need em!

Up, up and UP!.”

The world hailed Nepal after they almost pulled off a miracle in the T20 World Cup 2026 match against England. A valiant fight at the Wankhede Stadium almost offered Nepal their greatest moment, but they fell short by just 4 runs.

Harry Brook called correctly at the toss and batted first, but early jolts-Phil Salt out cheap to Sher Malla, Jos Buttler for 26-tested their nerve. Jacob Bethell’s poised 55 off 35 and Brook’s 53 off 32 fueled a key stand, before Dipendra Singh Airee’s strikes sparked a wobble at 137/5. Will Jacks’ fiery 39 off 18 then blasted them to 184/7 on the juicy Mumbai pitch.

Nepal’s reply roared to life with Kushal Bhurtel’s 29 off 17, but Liam Dawson’s spin wizardry (2/21) snared Aasif Sheikh and Rohit Paudel. An epic 82-run rescue from Paudel (39) and Airee (44) kept hope alive, only for Sam Curran to break through. Enter Lokesh Bam’s heroic 39* off 20 pure firepower that nearly scripted glory. But with 10 off the last over, Curran’s ice-cool yorkers held firm; Bam’s final six-hunt ended in a long-off catch, stranding Nepal on 180/6.

Cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle said on social media.” Nepal won hearts but had a heartbreak.

Nepal won hearts but had a heartbreak. Outstanding game of cricket. #icct20worldcup2026 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2026

Outstanding game of cricket,” wrote Former India player Ravichandran Ashwin thinks Nepal are one of the best among the emerging nations.

Incredible from Nepal.@NepalCricket They are surely one of best amongst emerging cricketing nations. Huge potential and upside.👏 #icct20worldcup2026 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 8, 2026

Former England captain Michael Vaughan acknowledged Nepal’s performance but reckons the win is an important one for England and they will take it.

Yuvraj Singh has heaped praises on the Nepal team and believes they will be rising in the coming years.

Huge respect to Nepal🇳🇵Took on one of the best teams in the world, stayed in the fight till the very last ball and showed what belief and heart can do! 🫡 This is how teams grow and this is how champions rise 👏🏻 The cricketing world is watching!#ENGvsNEP #ICCT20WORLDCUP… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 8, 2026

Nepal’s prime minister Sushila Karki also hailed the national team, writing, “Win-loss is the rule of the game. How we played is what matters. Today’s performance of the Nepali team is praiseworthy. Hope is still alive.”