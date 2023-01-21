Daler Mehndi falls for parody tweet claiming his music helped Prince Harry

Indian singer Daler Mehndi became a target of a fake tweet stating that the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry listening to his music for getting through in “lowest moments” in life.

It started when the Twitter account ‘qualiteaposts’ posted a fake tweet of Prince Harry, in his book ‘Spare‘, claiming that he used to take time and listen to Daler Mehndi’s music when feeling alone and separated from his family.

The parody post also tweeted that Prince Harry claimed that the lyrics of his music resonated with him and helped him get through tough situations in life.

Daler Mehndi did not understand that he was being made fun of and thanked Prince Harry.

I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style.

Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussex pic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023

Daler Mehndi had a massive following in the late nineties and early 2000s for his pop songs, including the hit numbers ‘Tunak Tunak Tun‘, ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra‘ and ‘Saade Naal Rahoge Toh…’.

It is to be noted that the singer was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a 2003 human trafficking case after a Patiala District Court dismissed the singer’s appeal.

The renowned singer was earlier sentenced in 2018, but he was released on bail. Additional district and session judge HS Grewal dismissed the singer’s appeal against conviction and upheld the decision of lower court that had held Mehndi guilty under Section 420 (cheating) and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The trial court sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment and also imposed a fine of INR 2,000 in the human trafficking case.

