Dallas Sehri & Iftar Timings- Ramadan 2026 Calendar

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings Dallas USA | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 Dallas Texas United States

Dallas’s diverse Muslim community, with active organizations like the Islamic Association of North Texas (IANT) and numerous masjids, can rely on this reliable Ramadan 2026 calendar for precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in CST/CDT. Daylight saving time begins March 8, 2026, shifting clocks forward to CDT. These timings help plan Sahur meals, daily prayers, Taraweeh, and community Iftars during the blessed month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to begin in the US (including Dallas) around the evening of February 17, 2026, with the first fast on February 18, 2026 (provisional, based on astronomical calculations and announcements from bodies like the Fiqh Council of North America, local moon sighting committees, or ISNA). The month ends around March 18–19, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. Timings are astronomical estimates primarily aligned with AlAdhan.com (Muslim World League method), IslamicFinder, and similar sources for Dallas, with minor cross-references to local patterns. Slight variations (a few minutes) may occur due to calculation methods or mosque-specific adjustments. Always confirm with your local mosque (e.g., IANT or East Plano Islamic Center).

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar Dallas with Sehri and Iftar timings.

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 18 Feb Wed 5:45 am 6:15 pm 2 19 Feb Thu 5:44 am 6:16 pm 3 20 Feb Fri 5:43 am 6:17 pm 4 21 Feb Sat 5:41 am 6:18 pm 5 22 Feb Sun 5:40 am 6:19 pm 6 23 Feb Mon 5:39 am 6:20 pm 7 24 Feb Tue 5:38 am 6:21 pm 8 25 Feb Wed 5:37 am 6:22 pm 9 26 Feb Thu 5:36 am 6:23 pm 10 27 Feb Fri 5:35 am 6:24 pm 11 28 Feb Sat 5:34 am 6:25 pm 12 01 Mar Sun 5:33 am 6:26 pm 13 02 Mar Mon 5:32 am 6:27 pm 14 03 Mar Tue 5:31 am 6:28 pm 15 04 Mar Wed 5:30 am 6:29 pm 16 05 Mar Thu 5:29 am 6:30 pm 17 06 Mar Fri 5:28 am 6:31 pm 18 07 Mar Sat 5:27 am 6:32 pm 19 08 Mar Sun 5:26 am (CDT) 7:33 pm (CDT) 20 09 Mar Mon 5:25 am (CDT) 7:34 pm (CDT) 21 10 Mar Tue 5:24 am (CDT) 7:35 pm (CDT) 22 11 Mar Wed 5:23 am (CDT) 7:36 pm (CDT) 23 12 Mar Thu 5:22 am (CDT) 7:37 pm (CDT) 24 13 Mar Fri 5:21 am (CDT) 7:38 pm (CDT) 25 14 Mar Sat 5:20 am (CDT) 7:39 pm (CDT) 26 15 Mar Sun 5:19 am (CDT) 7:40 pm (CDT) 27 16 Mar Mon 5:18 am (CDT) 7:41 pm (CDT) 28 17 Mar Tue 5:17 am (CDT) 7:42 pm (CDT) 29 18 Mar Wed 5:16 am (CDT) 7:43 pm (CDT) 30 19 Mar Thu 5:15 am (CDT) 7:44 pm (CDT)

These timings reflect the gradual increase in fasting hours (from about 12.5 hours early on to over 14 hours by the end) due to lengthening spring days in Texas. Note the shift to CDT starting March 8.

May Allah accept your fasts, duas, and good deeds this Ramadan 2026. May the month bring peace, barakah, and unity to the Muslim community in Dallas and around the world. Ramadan Mubarak!