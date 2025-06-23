At least 20 killed in suicide attack on Damascus church

At least 20 people were killed Sunday in a suicide attack on a church in Damascus, authorities said.

The international community condemned the attack, the first of its kind in the Syrian capital since departure of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December, and the first on a church there since the country’s civil war erupted in 2011.

Security remains one of the greatest challenges for Syria’s new authorities, whom the international community has repeatedly urged to protect minorities.

The interior ministry said in a statement that “a suicide attacker entered the Saint Elias church in the Dwelaa area of the capital Damascus where he opened fire then blew himself up with an explosive belt”.

AFP correspondents saw first responders transporting people from the site, which was strewn with shattered wood from fittings and pews, with fallen icons and pools of blood seen on the floor. Security forces cordoned off the area.

A health ministry statement carried by state news agency SANA said 20 people were killed and 52 wounded, raising an earlier civil defence toll.

Bystander Lawrence Maamari told AFP that “someone entered (the church) from outside carrying a weapon” and began shooting, adding that people “tried to stop him before he blew himself up”.

Read more: Australia says Assyrian church stabbing was terrorist act

Investigation

Interior Minister Anas Khattab offered condolences for the victims and said that “specialised teams from the ministry have begun investigations into the circumstances of this reprehensible crime”.

“These terrorist acts will not stop the efforts of the Syrian state in achieving civil peace,” Khattab said according to a statement.

In an interview earlier this month, Khattab noted the security challenges facing Syria and said that IS had shifted “to studied attacks on strategic targets”.

He said IS had attempted “to carry out attacks against the Christian and Shiite community” that the authorities had thwarted.

Last month, IS claimed its first attack on Syria’s new government forces.