Damien Martyn: Australia legend recovers from coma

The family of Damien Martyn has declared that he has recovered “miraculously” from meningitis after awakening from an induced coma. Martyn, 54—who appeared in 67 Tests for Australia and won the 2003 ODI World Cup—was hospitalised at Gold Coast University Hospital due to a serious illness. His family and partner, Amanda, stated that he has been “progressing well with his medical treatment.”

Damien Martyn is “now able to talk and respond to treatment,” according to his close friend Adam Gilchrist, who spoke to Code Sports. “He has responded extraordinarily well since coming out [of the coma], to the point where his family feels it’s like some sort of miracle,” Gilchrist continued.

“It has been so positive that they’re hopeful he will be able to move out of the ICU into another part of the hospital. This represents what a great recovery it’s been and how quickly things have flipped around,” he added. Throughout the process, Amanda has remained in close contact with Gilchrist.

“Amanda really wants to say to everyone that she is convinced the love, goodwill, and sense of care they felt from everyone—via messages and press coverage—really helped him,” Gilchrist shared. “They feel blessed that so many people wanted to support him in his time of need. He will remain in hospital to continue treatment, but the turnaround has been miraculous.”

Meningitis is an inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord; the infection can result in dangerous brain swelling.

“We would like to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of support our family has received,” the Damien Martyn family said in a statement to the Courier Mail earlier this weekend. “We also want to express our deepest appreciation to the medical team at Gold Coast University Hospital, who have been nothing short of amazing throughout this challenging time. This has been a trying period, and the family asks that you respect their privacy.”