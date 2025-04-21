Dams project delayed in Balochistan amid funding issues

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has expressed concern over delays in dams construction project in Balochistan, primarily due to funding issues and rising project costs.

Senator Quratulain Marri chaired the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives held on Monday at the Parliament House.

Planning Department officials briefed the committee on the status of 23 ongoing dam projects across the province.

It was revealed that construction of 18 out of 23 dams has been delayed, while the deadline for the completion of 14 dams has expired. Additionally, the progress on four projects has stalled due to increased costs.

The total cost of the dams project is estimated at Rs182.83 billion, out of which Rs50.55 billion has been spent so far. However, the overall financial progress stands at just 21.7%, the committee was informed.

The Standing Committee directed the relevant departments to submit a special incentive plan for tourism in Gwadar. It also sought information from the provincial government on steps taken to promote development in Gwadar.

Earlier, Awam Pakistan Party leader, Miftah Ismail, made a surprising claim, by saying that the Balochistan road project was never accepted and approved and that the public has been misled and deceived.

During a speaking session with the media in Hyderabad, the former finance minister declared that this year, the construction of the Balochistan road project is impossible. Miftah Ismail objected to the frequent policy reversals by politicians, precisely pointing out the recent “U-turn” of the Pakistan People’s Party.

Miftah Ismail clarified that the government’s failure to collect taxes will lead to the allocation of funds saved from petroleum to the budget, eventually, which will lead to an increase in the petroleum levy. He also demanded export permissions if the government is unable to provide support prices.

“We do not play on both sides of the wicket,” Ismail stated, emphasising the need for the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to decide on the Cholistan concern. He supported a nationwide stakeholder meeting to decide within the CCI.

Miftah Ismail slammed the government for increasing own salaries, and highlighted the claims of reduction in inflation and public satisfaction.