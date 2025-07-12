Damson Idris sets the record straight on method acting

Actor Damson Idris, best known for his role in Brad Pitt’s ‘F1,’ has cleared the air about him being a method actor.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

While the 33-year-old actor had starred as the lead in the six seasons of FX’s ‘Snowfall,’ it was his role as Joshua Pearce opposite Brad Pitt in ‘F1’ that garnered him widespread praise.

During a chat with Amelia Dimoldenberg on ‘Chicken Shop Date,’ the Hollywood rising star discussed his film career and how he approaches his roles.

When asked about his acting practice and reports about his method acting, Damson Idris revealed that reports have been greatly exaggerated.

“You do Method acting? I heard that you like to stay in character,” Dimoldenberg said, leading the ‘F1’ star to respond with, “I mean, I’m not a Method actor, like what?

The host also asked about his response to reports that he kept an American accent at home.

Read more: Damson Idris fuels ‘Black Panther 3’ casting speculations

“That was in the beginning when I was just trying to figure out — that was Franklin you’re talking about,” he said, in a reference to his role in ‘Snowfall.’

However, his family were irritated by his accent and asked Damson Idris to talk normally inside the house.

“Very quickly they were like, ‘Shut up and talk normal,’” the ‘F1’ star said.

The Hollywood actor also reflected on his interaction with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton during the making of the film, led by Brad Pitt.

According to Damson Idris, Hamilton, who served as a producer on the film, taught him to “drive fast”.

“He’s the coolest guy in the world,” the Hollywood actor said.