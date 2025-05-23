Netflix greenlights series based on Dan Brown’s ‘The Secret of Secrets’

Netflix has landed one of its biggest book-to-screen deals yet, acquiring the television adaptation rights for The Secret of Secrets, the forthcoming mystery thriller by best-selling author Dan Brown.

The project has been given a straight-to-series order, and will bring the renowned symbologist Robert Langdon back to screens in what is expected to be a landmark production.

The series is being co-created by Dan Brown and veteran showrunner Carlton Cuse, best known for his work on Lost, Jack Ryan and Locke & Key. Cuse will also serve as the show’s showrunner, with Emma Forman of Genre Arts executive producing alongside Brown and Cuse.

The Secret of Secrets, the sixth novel in the Robert Langdon series, is scheduled for release on 9 September 2025.

The book will see Langdon racing against ancient forces and time itself to rescue a missing scientist and her powerful manuscript, one that may alter humanity’s understanding of the mind.

Dan Brown has described it as “the most intricately plotted and ambitious book” of his career.

This Netflix series marks the second major television adaptation involving the character of Langdon, following Peacock’s The Lost Symbol in 2021, which starred Ashley Zukerman and ran for a single season.

Three earlier novels, The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno were turned into blockbuster films directed by Ron Howard and starring Tom Hanks, collectively grossing over $2.2 billion worldwide.

The new adaptation of The Secret of Secrets is set to blend cutting-edge science with ancient mysticism, a hallmark of Dan Brown’s storytelling.

Netflix’s involvement continues a growing trend of the streamer investing heavily in high-profile literary properties, following previous successes like Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, and The Night Agent.

With Carlton Cuse’s proven record in adapting best-selling thrillers and Dan Brown’s global fanbase, The Secret of Secrets is already being positioned as a major new entry in the Netflix original catalogue.

The casting and release timeline for the series remain under wraps, but development is well underway, with writers already being assembled.

This collaboration marks a new chapter in the Robert Langdon saga — and a thrilling return to the world of codes, ancient secrets, and global conspiracies that has captivated millions of readers and viewers alike.