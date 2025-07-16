New details emerge about Dan Rivera’s death during Annabelle doll tour

Authorities in the US state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday revealed new details about the death of paranormal investigator Dan Rivera during the Annabelle doll tour.

A day earlier, US media outlets reported that the 54-year-old, who was in the Gettysburg leg of the ‘Devils on the Run Tour,’ died suddenly on July 13.

Dan Rivera, widely known as a ghost hunter, was the lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research.

At the time of reporting his death, local media reports did not reveal the cause of his death, other than dispatch logs from Adams County indicated a CPR call for a man whose age matched Dan Rivera’s.

Now, the Pennsylvania State Police has revealed new details about the death of the popular paranormal investigator.

“Members from PSP Gettysburg responded to a hotel in Straban Township, Adams County for a report of a deceased [man]. The decedent was discovered in his hotel room by workers,” US media outlets cited the agency as saying in a statement.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, investigators observed “nothing unusual or suspicious” at the scene.

Earlier, Dan Rivera’s family shared a statement about his death during the Annabelle doll tour.

“We as a family are in pieces as we share the news that Dan Rivera has passed away unexpectedly. He was the centre of this family and a pillar of love and strength,” US media outlets cited his family as saying.

Rivera is survived by his wife, Sarah and their four children.