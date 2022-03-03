Friday, March 4, 2022
Dananeer Mobeen: Pawri girl reenacts viral video of ‘Baap ki party’

The real pawri girl and social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen has taken to Instagram to reenact the little Pashtun girl’s ‘Baap ki party’ video that went viral over social media a few days ago.

In her latest Instagram post, Dananeer can be seen standing in front of her family photo, draped up in a dupatta and mimicking the little girl.

 

She captioned the video as, “Hiiii guyzzzz. This little Pashtun girl has outdone me, the best version of #pawrihoraihai so far. Swipe to see the original video.”

The video has gotten over 100,000 likes since it was posted. Take a look at the comments:

“Best version of #pawrihoraihai ❤️😂” wrote a user.

“😂😂😂😂😂 nailed it,” one of the users wrote.

“OMMMMGGGGGG😂😂😂😂 SOOO CUTE I CAN’T 😂😂😂😂❤️” said another user.

