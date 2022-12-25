Dance floor collapses at wedding event, video goes viral

Desi weddings are colourless without dance and music. All the visitors and family members are always excited to dance and sing while witnessing the bride and groom’s once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

In this modern age of social media, we come across several videos from wedding events almost every day. Some of the selected videos take the internet by storm for their stellar performances, be it solo, duet, or group performances.

Recently, a wedding reception dance video went viral on social media, not because of the dance moves this time, but something which you may not expect.

A group of people having a good time dancing to music when the floor abruptly collapsed and took the entire group down, the video was shared from an Indian Instagram account, meanwhile, further information regarding the place of the incident is missing.

Netizens are split opinions as the validity of the video is unknown. Some believe that it was a scene from a movie set, while others raised concerns about the group of people that fell after the floor collapsed.

Notably, on May 24, 2001, a similar incident occurred in Talpiot, Jerusalem, Israel, when a significant piece of the third floor of the Versailles Wedding Hall collapsed. Up to 23 persons perished in the accident.

