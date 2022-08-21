Dance party scandal: Tezgam private operator stops payment of PR

KARACHI: After the dance party scandal, the private operator of the Tezgam Express train has stopped the payments worth millions to the Pakistan Railways, ARY News reported on Sunday.

After Pakistan Railways’ action, the private operator stopped the payment worth millions of the government’s railway department.

It was learnt that the operator did not submit the advance payment of fares. Sources said that the operator had received millions of rupees from passengers in terms of advance bookings.

Sources added that the railway department would face heavy financial loss.

It is pertinent to mention here that a show-cause notice was served to the private operator of Tezgam Express train, NCS, by the railway ministry. Moreover, the railway department also issued order to DCOs of Karachi, Sukkur, Lahore and Multan to seize the administration of the passenger train.

Sources added that the railway deparmtne seized the administration of the platform and train ticketing counters of Tezgam Express train in Rawalpindi and Karachi following the violation of the agreement.

On Saturday, the railway department seized the ticketing system from the train’s operator, whereas, the railway staffers were deployed on the ticket counters in Rawalpindi and Karachi today.

