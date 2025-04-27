Biggest Dandadan fight spoiled early in season 2 trailer

Netflix’s Dandadan Season 2 trailer has unveiled significant details about the upcoming arcs, but it also spoiled one of the most anticipated fights of the season.

Set to release on July 3rd, 2025, Dandadan Season 2 continues with the Cursed House Arc and introduces the Evil Eye Arc on Netflix.

While fans were eagerly awaiting new twists, the Dandadan season 2 trailer revealed an unexpected major fight that was meant to be a thrilling surprise.

Season 1 of Dandadan ended with a massive cliffhanger, showing a secret room in the Cursed House, raising many questions.

The second season promises answers, but the trailer released by Netflix has already revealed a critical plot development Jiji, Momo’s childhood crush, has been possessed by an evil spirit.

This leads to a fierce battle between Jiji and Okarun, which was supposed to be one of the most exciting moments of the Dandadan season 2.

Unfortunately, the Dandadan season 2 trailer exposed this confrontation too early, with Jiji’s dark transformation unveiled.

The Cursed House Arc will focus on Momo, Okarun, and Jiji dealing with the malevolent spirit hiding beneath the house.

In contrast, the Dandadan Evil Eye Arc will explore the aftermath of these events, with Okarun desperately trying to stop Jiji, now under the evil spirit’s control.

As Okarun tries to save his friend, he also has to manage his growing jealousy over Momo’s feelings for Jiji, adding a personal layer to the conflict.

Jiji’s possession by the Evil Eye grants him immense power, but it also means he often loses control of his body.

This power makes Jiji one of the strongest characters in the show, essential for fighting increasingly dangerous enemies.

However, these battles are expected to be far tougher than anything the team has faced before.

While the trailer spoiled the fight between Jiji and Okarun, Dandadan Season 2 remains highly anticipated, with fans still looking forward to the season’s surprises and intense battles.