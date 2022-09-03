Danger alert at Manchar lake, locals urged to evacuate

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro on Saturday issued an advisory to locals residing around Manchar lake Sindh after the water level at the lake increased alarmingly amid floods, ARY News reported.

According to the statement issued by the DC Jamshoro, the water levels at Manchar have risen to dangerous levels. The boundary of Manchar lake from RD54 to RD58 is under great pressure from the increasing water level, he added.

Also Read: Pakistan’s largest sweetwater lake Manchar turns into ‘dead lake’

DC Fareed-ud-din has urged the locals to take precautionary measures and preferably evacuate the area surrounding the lake. Areas of UC Wahar, Jafferabad, Bobak, Arazi and Channa have been deemed dangerous.

Comments