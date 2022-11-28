‘Habs’ actor Dania Enwer’s funny video goes viral

The funny video posted by showbiz actor Dania Enwer, of ‘Habs’ fame, is going viral across social media.

The showbiz celeb took to her account on the photo and video sharing application and shared a funny reel last night. “Sunday intellect,” Enwer wrote in the caption of the Insta post as she shared some rib-tickling advice for anxiety and stress-free life.

“Having one lazy day per week can help reduce stress, anxiety, and improves mental health in general; Imagine having seven,” the celeb mimicked in the viral reel.

The clip was watched by thousands of users of the social application and received numerous likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dania Enwer is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Habs’ alongside A-list actors Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah. She essays Bano [elder sister of lead protagonist, Ayesha] in the play.

The serial follows a loving couple, Ayesha (Shah) and Basit (Khan) ‘trying to make it through the misunderstandings that are created by the unfortunate circumstances and the people around them’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TherealDaniaEnwer (@dania_enwer) Apart from Enwer, the ensemble supporting cast of the show includes Ayesha Omar, Saba Faisal, Janice Tessa, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh and Imran Aslam.

‘Habs’, written by Aliya Makhdoom and directed by Musaddiq Malek, airs prime time every Tuesday on ARY Digital.

