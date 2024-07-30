Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah announces second marriage

Dania Shah, the widow of late TV host Dr. Aamir Liaquat, confirmed her second marriage to Shahzad Hakeem.

In the TikTok video, Shah said that many problems were going on in her life and she needed a companion (mehram).

I needed a man who could support me everywhere, she added. Meanwhile, Shahzad sent me a marriage proposal and I thought a lot and then married, Dania added.

In a separate video, Shahzad introduced Dania Shah to his friends, addressing those who doubted the authenticity of their marriage. He reaffirmed that they had indeed tied the knot two to four months ago.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shah was arrested in 2022 for allegedly filming and disseminating an indecent video of her late husband, Dr. Aamir Liaquat.

She was later released from custody after several months, as ordered by the court.