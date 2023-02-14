Dania Shah secures bail in objectionable video leak case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted bail plea to Dania Shah in a case related to leaking objectionable video of her late husband Aamir Liaquat Hussain, ARY News reported.

The FIA cyber crime circle Karachi arrested the former wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Shah, from Lodhran in the obscene video leak case in December 2022.

The SHC while accepting bail of late Aamir Liaquat’s wife against surety bonds of Rs200,000, ordered police to release her from jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s widow Dania Shah challenged her arrest in the SHC in an objectionable video case on Jan 19 last month.

She stated in her petition that the FIA had illegally arrested her and it did not fulfil the legal requirements despite the submission of replies to the agency.

In December last year, the FIA arrested former wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain – in an obscene video leak case.

It was learnt that Hussain’s daughter sought action from the FIA against Dania Shah for making obscene videos of Aamir Liaquat Hussain viral on social media.

