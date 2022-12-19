Dania Shah seeks bail in obscene video case

KARACHI: Dania Shah, widow of well-known late TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain Monday approached the court for bail in a case filed against her for allegedly sharing an obscene video of her husband.

The petition submitted in the Karachi City Court said that the case filed against her is fake rebuffing the claims of sharing the video.

The lawyer of Dania Shah said that the host had no complaints with his third wife and the case has been forged to deprive her of her right to inheritance.

The court sought an answer from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in this regard and the hearing was adjourned till December 20.

Dania Shah was arrested from Lodharan as Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua Aamer submitted an application against the former for sharing an objectionable video of her father.

FIA officials told ARY News that Dania Shah is being interrogated over the objectionable video that she allegedly leaked, adding that a new mobile device has been recovered from the suspect at the time of her arrest.

