Dania Shoaib: Police say ‘missing girl’ left home on her own will

KARACHI: Police on Saturday said that they have found important clues in the case of Dania Shoaib, a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Karachi’s Lines Area, ARY News reported.

Police said the girl, whose parents expressed fears that she was kidnapped during load-shed hours in the area, left her home on her own will during the dark with the help of someone she knew.

The law enforcement agency maintained that they had started investigation in the case as soon as the missing complaint was registered in Brigade Police Station but have so far found no evidence related to abduction.

Dania Shoaib was in contact with someone through her mother’s cellphone and deleted the whole call log and messages from her mother’s phone before fleeing her Lines Area home, initial investigation showed.

Police say they are trying to solve the case with the help of technology.

Dania Shoaib went missing on October 5 and a Zainab Alert (an alert sent on different mediums by a government-run service for missing children) was issued after her parents contacted the police and relevant authorities.

According to her parents, the missing girl is 13-years-old and is a student of grade 8.

