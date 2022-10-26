Daniel Radcliffe says he ‘wouldn’t want fame’ for his future kids

Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to fame at a very young age with ‘Harry Potter’, is against his future kids having childhood fame.

In a recent promotional outing for his upcoming film, the ‘Harry Potter’ star asserted that though he loves films and art, and loves being in the industry, he would not prefer the same profession for his future kids.

In the conversation with Evan Rachel, the two reflected upon the film sets being a ‘wonderful’ place to be, especially for kids when Radcliffe said that he dreams of his kids being around on the film sets, however, not in front of the camera.

“I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets,” the actor asserted.

He added, “A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department. I’d love to be something in the crew.’ Some part of this, but not from that.”

“While I enjoy acting, I would not want fame for my kid.”

Radcliffe explained, “Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.”

It is pertinent to mention that Daniel Radcliffe joined the cast of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding franchise in 2001 for the first film and was associated with the starring role till the eighth and final film ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows: Part 2’, released in 2013.

