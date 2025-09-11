Danish midfielder Eriksen joins Wolfsburg

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has joined Wolfsburg on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old signed a deal with the Bundesliga giants till summer 2027.

Eriksen made 107 appearances and scored eight goals across three seasons at Old Trafford. He also lifted the Carabao Cup in 2023 and FA Cup in 2024.

He started in just 11 of his 23 Premier League appearances last season, scoring once and assisting two goals in the competition.

“Wolfsburg is my first club in the Bundesliga – I’m really looking forward to this new adventure. I’m convinced we can achieve something together,” said Eriksen.

Read More: Haaland sets an incredible record in Moldova thrashing

“I immediately sensed that [Wolfsburg manager] Paul Simonis has a clear vision for the team and for me personally.

“The fact that there are several familiar faces in the squad from the Danish national team makes Wolfsburg a particularly attractive proposition for me.”

Never late to the party… Welcome to Wolfsburg, Christian Eriksen!

🐺🤩🇩🇰#VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/cjnmqqPkFB — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) September 10, 2025

The former Ajax and Tottenham star had suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. He has also represented Brentford and Inter Milan. He had recently been training with Malmo after becoming a free agent.

Wolfsburg are unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far, winning one and drawing one of their matches, and Eriksen could make his debut against Cologne on Saturday.