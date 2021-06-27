Danish Taimoor gets noticed by Cristiano Ronaldo in fan video

Danish Taimoor is ecstatic after his favourite footballer Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned him in a thank-you video dedicated to his 300 million Instagram followers.

Taking to Instagram to share his shock and joy at the happy coincidence, Danish wrote, “This morning I was on my Instagram and saw his post on him hitting 300 Million followers, and as I watching the video, I saw my name in there and I was shocked. I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

He went on to share his elation, saying Although being a mature adult, I started celebrating like a kid with Rayan (his son). I still can not believe it.”

“It’s not just that ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ mentioned me, it’s my idol, my goat, who mentioned me in his video celebrating a milestone in his legacy. It really is an honour and something I will never forget,” added the Ishq Hai actor, calling it “one of the best days of my entire life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)



Ronaldo managed the impressive feat of gathering a whopping 300+ million followers on Instagram earlier this week, taking to the photo-sharing app on Friday to thanks his fans. “300 Million! What an amazing number. Thank you for your support, always,” he said.