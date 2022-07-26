Viral: Danish Taimoor’s surfing debut breaks the internet

A video of A-list actor-host Danish Taimoor trying his hands at water surfing is going viral on social media.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor took to his handle on the photo and video sharing application, Monday, and shared a new clip on the feed. Taimoor can be seen making an attempt at water surfing in the video which is now viral across social media.

“First ever attempt,” he wrote in the caption of nearly a minute-long snippet.

The shared video – which has been played by millions of Instagrammers within a few hours – was well-received by his huge fan base on the social site. While thousands of them simply heart the Instagram post, several loyal fans and showbiz fellows turned to the comments section with their compliments. The praising comments were highlighted by one from her wife, leading actor Ayeza Khan, who dropped a series of clap emojis in her comment. Here is how her fans responded to the viral video:

About the professional front, Danish Taimoor is one of the most acclaimed actor in Pakistan’s film and drama industry, who has carved himself a niche with a range of characters. He was praised for his performance in ‘Ishq Hai’ opposite Minal Khan, while the audiences are currently loving him for his portrayal of Shamsher in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’.

The trending serial follows the tale of a business tycoon’s son Shamsher (Danish Taimoor) who falls in love with Mehak (Dur-e-Fishan Saleem), belonging to a middle-class background.

The project, written by Radain Shah and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, has a stellar supporting cast with the likes of Noman Aijaz, Hammad Shoaib, Shahood Alvi, Laila Wasti, Atiqa Odho, Laiba Khan, Tipu Shareef, Zainab Qayyum, Emad Butt and Shehzeen Rahat.

