Dar, Rubio affirm collective efforts to combat terrorism

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, had a high-level meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department in Washington, discussing ongoing global terrorism, ARY News reported.



During the meeting, Marco Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the global war on terrorism and praised its productive role in encouraging peace.

He noted that the opinions of both nations align closely on regional peace and the fight against terrorism. Ishaq Dar expressed his stance on combating global terrorism in collaboration with the US.



The meeting was a breakthrough in Pakistan-US relations, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening partnerships across various sectors.

Senior US officials and Pakistan’s Ambassador gave a warm welcome to Ishaq Dar upon his arrival in the United States, where Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, was also present.

Discussions between senior representatives from both nations focused on fostering mutual trade agreements, investment opportunities, anti-terrorism measures, and regional stability.

Ishaq Dar admired President Donald Trump’s role in mitigating tensions between Pakistan and India.

He highlighted Pakistan’s desires for stable ties with the United States, showing confidence about progress in current trade negotiations.

“We are optimistic for successful results in the current trade dialogue,” Ishaq Dar stated, stressing Pakistan’s appeal as an opportunity for American investors.

Both leaders agreed to strengthen Pakistan-US relations by working together, with the Pakistani communities abroad serving as an essential link between the two countries.

Ishaq Dar is also planning to address the Atlantic Council, sharing Pakistan’s vision for regional and global collaboration.

This meeting emphasises a new motivation in Pakistan-US relations, with both sides determined to promote mutual understanding and strategic partnership.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar led the United Nations Security Council’s quarterly discussion on “The Middle East situation, and the Palestinian issue”, emphasising the imposition of a Gaza ceasefire, especially.