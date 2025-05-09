Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photos reveal big change in superhero’s look

Filming for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 starring Charlie Cox and Wilson Bethel is well underway in New York, and new set photos are giving fans a closer look at big changes coming to the show.

One of the most noticeable differences is in Daredevil’s suit, which now shows larger patches of red coming through the black paint, and the iconic “DD” logo still proudly displayed.

📸 | Charlie Cox as Daredevil on the set of #DaredevilBornAgain season 2. (via: getty images) pic.twitter.com/FThLpov707 — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) May 9, 2025

The photos also offer a fresh look at Bullseye, played by Wilson Bethel, who now wears a mask featuring his classic bullseye logo.

It seems Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will see Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, working alongside Bullseye.

This unlikely team-up could bring even more tension to the streets of New York, especially under the strict rule of Mayor Wilson Fisk.

📸 | New look at Charlie Cox & Wilson Bethel on the set of #DaredevilBornAgain season 2 yesterday. (via: getty images) pic.twitter.com/qJ8u1QQJHf — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) May 9, 2025



Fans have noticed graffiti in the background of some photos that reads, “Resist, Rebel,” with the letter Rs designed to resemble Daredevil’s double Ds.

This subtle design choice highlights the growing resistance in the city, which is clearly a key part of Daredevil: Born Again season 2’s story.

📸 | Wilson Bethel as Bullseye on the set of #DaredevilBornAgain season 2. (via: getty images) pic.twitter.com/qPO4YAilld — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) May 9, 2025



Charlie Cox has hinted that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will explore a more vulnerable and uncertain side of Matt Murdock.

In a recent interview, he said that the events at the end of season 1 have left Matt questioning his decisions. Instead of confidently moving forward, Matt now finds himself unsure and second-guessing his instincts.

The show, which stars Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, also includes returning favourites like Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, along with new faces such as Margarita Levieva and Michael Gandolfini.

With Dario Scardapane as showrunner, season 2 is expected to be a powerful continuation of the story.

With the release of these new set photos, excitement for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 continues to grow. As the show promises new challenges, evolving characters, and bold storylines, fans are eager to see what’s next for the Man Without Fear.