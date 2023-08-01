Daredevil falls to death from Hong Kong skyscraper

French daredevil Remi Lucidi – known as “Remi Enigma” on social media – fell to his death from a skyscraper in Hong Kong.

According to a foreign news agency, the stuntman entered the building by telling the guard that he was meeting a friend there. The management started searching for the daredevil after the resident denied knowing the deceased stuntman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʀᴇᴍɪ ᴇɴɪɢᴍᴀ (@remnigma)

He reached the top of the building despite the security guard’s attempt to stop him.

Remi Lucidi got trapped and called for help by knocking on the windows. He fell from the high-rise building.

It is pertinent to mention that “Remi Enigma” used to share videos of his expeditions on Instagram. He has climbed skyscrapers in Dubai, France, Poland, Colombia and Bulagria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʀᴇᴍɪ ᴇɴɪɢᴍᴀ (@remnigma)

His fans offered condolences on his death.