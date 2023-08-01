28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Advertisement -

Daredevil falls to death from Hong Kong skyscraper

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

French daredevil Remi Lucidi – known as “Remi Enigma” on social media – fell to his death from a skyscraper in Hong Kong.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

According to a foreign news agency, the stuntman entered the building by telling the guard that he was meeting a friend there. The management started searching for the daredevil after the resident denied knowing the deceased stuntman.

He reached the top of the building despite the security guard’s attempt to stop him. 

Remi Lucidi got trapped and called for help by knocking on the windows. He fell from the high-rise building.

Read More: Stunt rider performs longest no-hands motorcycle wheelie ever

It is pertinent to mention that “Remi Enigma” used to share videos of his expeditions on Instagram. He has climbed skyscrapers in Dubai, France, Poland, Colombia and Bulagria. 

His fans offered condolences on his death.  

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.