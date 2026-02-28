Daren Sammy hopes to repeat 2016 script in India T20 World Cup clash

West Indies coach Daren Sammy believes history can repeat itself as he aims to mastermind a T20 World Cup victory to end India’s hopes, just as he did when captain 10 years ago.

Sammy led his side to a T20 World Cup semi-final win against India in Mumbai in 2016 and went on to lift the trophy as they beat England in the final in Kolkata.

It is on that same Eden Gardens pitch that Sunday’s clash will play out in front of 68,000 partisan fans.

Although it is nominally a Super Eights game, it is in reality a straight shootout — the winner will move on to the semi-finals and the loser go home.

“In order to win this tournament, you have to go through India at some point,” said Sammy. “Tomorrow is that day for us.”

“History could repeat, though it’s a different venue and two different teams.”

The West Indies have not reached the semi-finals since lifting their second T20 World Cup a decade ago.

But Sammy said earlier in the tournament that he believed “something special” was going to happen with his group of players, captained by Shai Hope.

“Because of the focus I saw in the team, the mindset, the attention to detail, the attention to their preparation, I still believe that,” said Sammy. “Let me see if my words come true tomorrow.”

West Indies skipper Hope has at his disposal a potent spin attack, seam bowlers with variety and incredible batting power. His side have already blasted 66 sixes, a record for a T20 World Cup.

India are next on the list, 63, which sets up the possibility of a high-scoring slugfest on Sunday.

“It’s a knockout,” said Sammy. “You win, you go through. You lose and then you start thinking about all the what-ifs.”

“That’s what makes an athlete, that’s what makes competition, that’s what makes a World Cup the pinnacle of your sport.”

Awaiting the winner should be a semi-final against England in Mumbai on Thursday.

The final is in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.