These homemade remedies are perfect for treating dark circles

Under-eye dark circles are one of the most irritating problems on the skin and most specifically on the face. We see people spending oodles of money by going to salons or consulting with dermatologists and experts.

It is said that nature has a cure for everything and we can get rid of the problems by using items including fruits and vegetables.

Let us start with the combination of lemon juice and cucumbers. Although it needs to be handled with care, it can work wonders. Take equal parts of the two before mixing them. Apply it on the skin with help of a cotton bud and leave it for 10 to 15 minutes. Then, wash it off with warm water.

There should be no contact of the mixture with the eyes as it may cause serious damage.

Turmeric, also known as Haldee, also comes in handy when treating skins due to its inflammatory property which reduces dark circles. A thick paste during be made by taking pineapple juice and the powder, before applying it. Wash it off after 10 minutes with the help of a damp and warm cloth.

Tea is one of the most consumed beverages in the world but its bags are useful as a homemade remedy to get rid of dark circles under the eye. Green tea especially contains antioxidants that work against inflammation and fights strained capillaries in the area. Take clean water and soak a tea bag in it. They put it in the refrigerator for half an hour. Put them under your eyes for around 10 minutes and rinse them with warm water. It can be done twice a day as well.

If a simple solution is required, then the compression of cold water on the skin is the answer. Take cold water and apply it to the skin for about 10 minutes or so. To have better results, use refrigerated face masks twice a day.

Tomatoes can be used to cure the dark circles under the eyes. The technique is pretty simple to the one with cucumber and lemon juice combination and has the same repercussion. Make a mixture of tomato and lemon juice by taking equal parts of the two. Apply it for 10 minutes with the help of a cotton bud before rinsing it with warm water.

Coconut oil has many benefits when it comes to skin problems. Its inflammatory purposes, which like many items mentioned above, is useful for lightening the dark patches. Moreover, it also moisturizes the skin. Apply it by rubbing it under your skin and leave it for the night. It will be a lot of help.