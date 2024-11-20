Dark Web: Here’s how mobile apps, filters pose risks to personal data

KARACHI: As the use of various mobile applications and filters grows, concerns over personal data leaks on the Dark Web are also rising.

ARY News anchorperson, Iqrar-ul-Hassan has highlighted the role of the dark web in exploiting users’ mobile data. He revealed how apps gain access to personal images and use them maliciously.

Iqrar advised users to carefully manage their camera and gallery usage, stating that if objectionable material isn’t present on the device, the risk of its misuse diminishes significantly.

“The risk of a major data leak, involving highly personal content, is ever-present and could happen anytime,” he warned.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan also discussed the rising menace of deepfake technology, explaining how common images from users’ phones can be manipulated into compromising videos.

The journalist revealed alarming statistics, stating that out of 1,000 daily assistance requests, 980 relate to mobile phone misuse, particularly involving videos used for blackmail.

He said 98% of such cases involve women, with many desperate to save their lives from ruin. Men are also increasingly falling victim to such schemes, he added.

Iqrar further highlighted issues related to loan apps, which have caused significant distress despite actions by the State Bank of Pakistan. The seasoned anchorperson explained how call centers running the schemes to harass borrowers and their families, sometimes leading to tragic outcomes, including suicides.

Additionally, he pointed out the illicit trade of identity card photocopies and WhatsApp numbers. Fraudsters use advanced tools, like silicone pads to replicate thumbprints, for banking fraud, causing severe damage to the financial system.