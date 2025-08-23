ARY News uncovers dark web exploitation network

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: ARY News’ investigative team, Sar-e-Aam, has uncovered a shocking case of online exploitation and sale of explicit videos of girls on the dark web, ARY News reported.

The team Sar-e-Aam caught a man red-handed, who was involved in recording and selling videos of women. This detention was executed during a secret operation, which shed light on the hidden shocks of digital abuse.

According to the revelation, the suspect who is from Mandi Bahauddin, would target weak women working in private and government offices, luring them with promises of big amounts, ranging from PKR 50,000 to PKR 100,000 for recording videos, assuring them that their faces would be kept hidden before the videos get uploaded on the dark web.

Man was caught in an operation, while negotiating with a woman who was part of the team, aiming to catch him with full proof evidence of his involvement in the business of online exploitation and video trading.

His words were recorded, where he was heard claiming that such videos can help one earn great profits.



He was heard claiming that such videos could earn substantial profits, taking oaths on religious texts to convince victims. In some cases, he would use threatening tactics, including showing firearms, to force women to obey.

The suspect would use another way to trap new women by showing them previous victims’ photos, and he would offer them a handsome amount in exchange for explicit recordings.

Upon victims’ agreement, he would upload their videos to hidden layers of the internet, known as the dark web, where online exploitation and video trading are common.

This arrest not only exposed a culprit and his dark business but also shed light on the rising concerns over the misuse of mobile phones and cameras, which have been tools for exploitation in the present time.

Experts warn that private recordings, whether they are made between couples or in any relationship, can lead to serious problems once leaked or misused.

The dark web is the platform where the trafficking of explicit content is common, and this case highlights the urgent need for digital awareness, cybercrime literacy, and enhanced control measures.