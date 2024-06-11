Indian actor and his wife detained in murder case

Indian movie star, Darshan Thoogudeepa, of Kannada film industry, and his wife, Pavithra Gowda, have been arrested in connection with a murder case.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Kannada cinema actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, 47, along with his wife, has been detained by the Bengaluru Police, for an alleged involvement in the murder of Renuka Swamy.

Reportedly, Thoogudeepa, his wife, and 10 others were taken into custody on Tuesday morning, after being picked up from his Mysore farmhouse, for having connections with three people, who killed Renuka Swamy – a native of Chitradurga, for allegedly sending vulgar and derogatory messages to his wife.

Notably, Swamy, 33, an employee of Apollo Pharmacy branch in Chitradurga, was found dead at Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru.

On Monday, at least three people confessed to the murder and alleged that they committed the crime on instructions of Thoogudeepa.

The parents of the deceased had filed a missing complaint about their son but were asked to wait for two days. The murder was reported on June 9, after which a case was registered.

Thoogudeepa was then detained based on the complaint.

Investigations are currently underway into whether he was directly involved in the murder or was part of the conspiracy.