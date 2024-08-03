‘Taare Zameen Par’ star Darsheel Safary shares an update on the sequel 

Actor Darsheel Safary, best remembered for his role in Aamir Khan’s ‘Taare Zameer Per’, shared an update on the sequel ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Darsheel Safary was asked about the potential sequel of his debut movie, titled ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, which reportedly wrapped up filming last month.

Without giving away much about the much-awaited title, Safary simply said, “It’s going to be an amazing film that is Aamir sir’s promise.”

Notably, Darsheel Safary made his debut in one of the most iconic movies of Bollywood, ‘Taare Zameen Par’, and garnered widespread acclaim for his performance as Ishaan Awasthi – a dyslexic child. Aamir Khan essayed Raj Shankar Nikumbh, the art teacher who helped Awasthi with his disorder, in his directorial debut.

Speaking about his bond with Khan, Safary noted, “Aamir sir is slowly coming to terms with how I have grown up so fast.”

He continued, “I remember one small moment when I asked for a black coffee recently on the set of the ad film. He was discussing something with somebody and suddenly he gave me a surprised glare.” He shared that Khan was surprised to see him grow from a kid, who would drink chocolate milk on the sets of ‘Taare Zameen Par’ to to an adult, ordering black coffee 16 years later.

Meanwhile, the hotly-anticipated sequel of their film, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, co-starring Khan with Genelia D’Souza, wrapped up filming last month and is slated to hit theatres on Christmas this year.