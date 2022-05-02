‘Taare Zameen Par’s Darsheel Safary touches upon nepotism in Bollywood

Child actor Darsheel Safary aka Ishaan Awasthi of ‘Taare Zameer Per’ spoke about the reality of nepotism in Bollywood during his recent outing.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s youngest co-actor Darsheel Safary, who portrayed a dyslexic child in his 2017 debut and went on to win notable awards for his performance sat down with an Indian news portal for a tell-all interview.

The young starlet who wished to have had a ‘better career’ at this point let out his disappointments and frustrations, while also touching upon the much prevailing nepotism in the Bollywood industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darsheel Safary (@dsafary)

“I had imagined myself in a certain way when I would be 25 and the reality has been different,” he told the portal. “I thought that I would be established as an actor at 25. I’d thought that life would be easier.”

Speaking about the star kids and nepotism, he added, “I think a lot of their life has been sensationalized with the talk that their journeys are easier. But if their parents make their life easier, what’s wrong?” Influence is used everywhere.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darsheel Safary (@dsafary)

Darsheel also expressed his wish to work with two of the Bollywood star kids and leading ladies, Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the conversation.

Furthermore, hinting at the pandemic struggles, Darsheel said to have had a ‘challenging’ year in 2021. “My parents and friends would cajole me to have patience. I would revert saying that they cannot feel what I am undergoing because they are not in my shoes. The momentum had stopped, which is worst for an actor; band baj jaati hai (the person gets jacked). I wondered how I will get this time back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darsheel Safary (@dsafary)

After making his debut alongside Khan in 2007, Darsheel went on to do a couple of more films and TV shows as a child actor before going off the scene. He made his comeback with a music video before the pandemic, while he has also completed shoots for two films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darsheel Safary (@dsafary)

Comments