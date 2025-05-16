Iconic ‘Star Wars’ character arrives in Fortnite

Epic Games and Disney have joined hands to bring James Earl Jones‘s ‘Star Wars’ character, Darth Vader, to Fortnite.

Players will be able to able to recruit the iconic villain and be able to talk to him.

Epic Games and Disney have taken the help of artificial intelligence to make the character interact with the players in the late actor’s voice.

According to the studio, Darth Vader, in the voice of James Earl Jones, has been brought to the game after permission from the late Hollywood actor’s family

In a statement, his family said, “James Earl felt that the voice of Darth Vader was inseparable from the story of Star Wars, and he always wanted fans of all ages to continue to experience it. We hope that this collaboration with Fortnite will allow both longtime fans of Darth Vader and newer generations to share in the enjoyment of this iconic character.”

It is worth noting here that the Hollywood actor, best known for playing Darth Vader in ‘Star Wars,’ died in 2024.

Before his death, James Earl Jones allowed the use of his archival voice recordings by young filmmakers.

In Fortnite, the iconic villain will be a boss in the battle royale.

“Ask him all your pressing questions about the Force, the Galactic Empire… or you know, a good strat for the last Storm circle,” read the official post on Fortnite’s site.

“The Sith Lord has opinions. Darth Vader wouldn’t be nearly as sinister without the legendary performance of James Earl Jones, who voiced Vader in the ‘Star Wars’ films,” it added.