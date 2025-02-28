Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq martyred in Darul Uloom Haqqania suicide attack

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq (JUI-S) chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq was among three martyred after a powerful suicide blast ripped through Akora Khattak’s Darul Uloom Haqqania, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief secretary and IG confirmed on Friday.

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq took over JUI-S after his father, Maulana Samiul Haq, was assassinated in 2018. Sami-ul-Haq was stabbed multiple times at his residence in Rawalpindi.

According to details, the explosion took place inside the seminary after Friday prayers, according to the city police officer.

The attack targeted Maulana Hamidul Haq at Darul Uloom Haqqania, KP Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said.

He confirmed the death of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami’s head, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, to reporters. The KP IGP added that it was a suicide blast.

Earlier, talking to ARY News, Rescue 1122, spokesperson Muhammad Asim confirmed injuries to at least 20 persons in the explosion.

He said the teams are continuing the rescue operation at the spot after the incident was reported.

Meanwhile, emergency has been enforced at Lady Reading Hospital.

Read more: Maulana Samiul Haq’s son succeeds as acting JUI-S chief



Condemnation:

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Ministry Mohsin Naqvi and others have strongly condemned the explosion at Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak.

President Zardari condemning the attack, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and eternal peace of Hamid-ul-Haq’s departed soul.

PM Sharif also prayed for the recovery of JUI (S) Chief Maulana Hamid ul-Haq and other injured individuals.

The premier instructed that the injured be provided with all possible medical assistance.

He said such cowardly and reprehensible acts of terrorism cannot weaken our resolve against terrorism. He reaffirmed the determination to completely eliminate terrorism in all its forms.