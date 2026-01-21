Daryl Mitchell dethrones Virat Kohli as No.1 ranked ODI batter

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell on Wednesday surpassed Virat Kohli to claim the No.1 spot in the latest ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings.

The 34-year-old now sits in the top position with 845 ranking points, replacing Kohli, who drops to the second spot with 795 points.

Kohli’s stay at the top was short-lived, having held the position for just a week despite an impressive series against New Zealand.

The Hamilton-born batting all-rounder rose to the top spot on the back of his stellar series against India, where he amassed 352 runs across three games, hence playing a vital role in the BlackCaps first ODI series win on Indian soil.

Mitchell started the series with an 81 off 71 balls, top-scoring for his side, which was followed by an unbeaten 131 off 117. His century helped New Zealand level the series and earned him the Player of the Match award.

In the final game, Daryly Mitchell put on a batting masterclass, scoring 137 from 131 deliveries, which propelled his side to a massive 337-run total.

Notably, Mitchell’s tally of 352 runs is the highest ever by a Kiwi player in a three-match ODI series and the third highest of all time.

Only Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who amassed 360 runs against the West Indies in 2016, and India’s Shubman Gill, who scored 360 runs against New Zealand in 2023, sit above him on the list.

Besides Mitchell and Kohli, Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran climbed to third place, replacing Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, there were no major changes for Pakistan players in the overall rankings.