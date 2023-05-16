‘Dastaan-e-Kabul’ set sees another tragedy after Tunisha Sharma death

A massive fire destroyed the studio where actor Tunisha Sharma committed suicide while working on the show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul‘.

Indian news agency Hindustan Times, quoting fire brigade officials, reported that the fire erupted at the Bhajanlal Studios on the outskirts on Friday midnight India’s Mumbai city. It was extinguished after four hours.

The reason for the fire was not disclosed.

However, the show’s producers Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez rejected the reports of the sets being destroyed by fire.

“Our set is completely fine,” Nissar Parvez said. “It happened on another set.”

It is another unfortunate incident to have taken place following the death of Tunisha Sharma.

The 20-year-old actress had committed suicide on the set of her show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul‘. Her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was taken into custody on charges of abetment to suicide.

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra had informed court that his client became jobless after he was dropped from the project following his arrest.

Sheezan Khan was released on bail on March 5. After being allowed to travel abroad, he flew to South Africa where he is currently taking part in the 13th season of the popular reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi‘.