‘Dasu attack verdict demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to counterterrorism’

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday asserted that the verdict in Dasu Hydro Power Project (DHPP) terrorist attack case demonstrated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to counterterrorism.

Responding to a question, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “While specific queries may be directed to the relevant authorities, the proactive investigation, prosecution and judgment, in this case, have once again demonstrated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to counterterrorism”.

The foreign office extended deepest condolences to the victims’ families and vowed that Pakistan remains committed to the safety and security of Chinese workers, projects, and institutions in the country.

“The ironclad Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership will never be undermined by hostile forces,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that an Anti-Terrorism Court in Abbottabad handed over death sentences to two accused in Dasu Hydro Power Project (DHPP) terrorist attack case, which killed 13 people, including nine Chinese workers.

The anti-terrorism court handed over death sentences on 13-counts to each of two accused – identified as Muhammad Hasnain alias Zawan Mama and Muhammad Ayaz alias Janbaz – in Dasu terror attack.

The court ordered hanging of each convict on 13 counts for the crime under section 302 PPC (on 13 counts) and 7(A) ATA. They were also imposed a 1.5 million fine per victim, which the heirs of the deceased would receive.

The ATC also awarded 10-year imprisonment for each convict for attempt to murder under Section 324 PPC, two-year imprisonment under Section 337 PPC, two-year imprisonment under Section 427 PPC, and a fine of Rs1 million.

Meanwhile, the court also declared four other accused, including Shaukat Ali, Anwar Ali, and Fazal Hadi, as proclaimed offenders. There are reports of presence of all four accused in Afghanistan.

Also Read: RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals working on the Dasu Hydropower Project, were killed when a bus carrying them fell into a ravine following an explosion on July 14, 2021.

The bus was ferrying the Chinese and Pakistani workers to an under-construction tunnel site of the Dasu Hydropower Project in the remote Kohistan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Comments