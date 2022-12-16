“Date for dissolution of assemblies to be announced tomorrow”

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry clarified on Friday that there is no ambiguity in Imran Khan’s decision as he is going to announce the date for the dissolution of the assemblies tomorrow, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore today, Fawad Chaudhry said Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM Mahmood Khan will participate in tomorrow’s historical rally on Lahore’s Liberty Chowk tomorrow.

He added that the date for the dissolution of the assemblies will be announced in the presence of the Punjab and KP chief ministers. He also revealed that KP CM Mahmood Khan has recently held a conservation with Imran Khan.

Chaudhry reiterated that fresh election is only solution to bring political and economic stability to the country.

The PTI VP said that Imran Khan completed consultations with the lawyers and decided to challenge the acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) top leaders Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz in different cases.

Audio leaks scandal

To a question, Fawad Chaudhry lashed out at the political opponents of the PTI and said that purported audio conversation of the former first lady Bushra Bibi was ‘fake’ and all other leaked audios are ‘doctored’.

He asked the political rivals to end their misconception about denting political reputation of Imran Khan via such audio leaks.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan announced to unveil date for the dissolution of the assemblies on December 17 in a key gathering on Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

Imran Khan has ended the confusion regarding the PTI’s stance on the dissolution of the assemblies. The PTI chief held an important session with the party’s senior leaders. Sources added that the PTI senior leaders suggested dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on the same date.

Imran Khan said that he has received opinions from all party leaders. He added that he will not announce his decision as the time of consultation has concluded. Imran Khan announced that the assemblies will be dissolved in December.

