Date for Rs 750 prize bond draw of Jan 2026 announced

PESHAWAR: This new year first draw of 2026 for Rs750 prize bond will be held on January 15 by the National Savings Centre while the it will be conducted in city of Peshawar.

Whereas, the balloting will be held at 10:00 am morning and the National Savings Centre will announce the winners of the 750 prize bond.

The bonds are thought to be a save investment in Pakistan as it can be encashed at any time and it also provides an opportunity to win big cash prizes.

750 Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)

Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)

Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

Those who win the prizes can redeem it by visiting the nearby branches of National Savings.

Earlier, the top winners of Rs 750 prize bond draw for October 2025 have been announced by the National Savings Centre in Muzaffarabad.

The draw for the Rs750 prize bond was held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, in Muzaffarabad at the National Savings Division office.

The first prize winner will get mega cash prize of Rs1,500,000 while the three winners of the second prize will bag Rs500,000 each.

Winner of First Prize

The first prize of Rs1,500,000 has been won by 797063.

Second Winners of 750 Prize Bond Draw

The second prize has been grabbed by 118702, 290665 and 668206.

Withholding Tax Rates Increased

On the other hand, withholding tax rates on winning amount of prize bonds and profit on debt from July 2025, according to an official FBR notification.

As per the notification, filers will now face a 15 percent withholding tax on winning amount of prize bonds.

In contrast, non-filers will be subject to a higher rate of 30% on the same earnings.

Prize Bonds Preferred Investment Choice

Most Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

Premium Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2026

In addition, the draw schedule for Premium Prize Bonds of Rs40,000 and Rs25,000 for 2026 has also been announced.

The Rs40,000 premium prize bond draw will be held on March 10 in Rawalpindi, June 10 in Muzaffarabad, September 10 in Sialkot, and December 10 in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the Rs25,000 premium prize bond draw is scheduled for March 10 in Multan, June 10 in Peshawar, September 10 in Quetta, and December 10 in Karachi.

National Savings clarified that if any draw date coincides with a public holiday, the draw will be conducted on the next working day.