Road House 2 eyes Dave Bautista for key role

Dave Bautista may be stepping into the action-packed world of Road House 2, with reports suggesting he has been offered a role in the upcoming sequel alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

The film will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios and directed by Guy Ritchie, with Jake Gyllenhaal set to return as the tough ex-UFC fighter Dalton.

While official reps for Dave Bautista and the studio have not commented, sources close to the project say the star is being lined up for a key role.

If confirmed, Bautista would join a high-energy cast in what’s expected to be another explosive chapter of the reimagined Road House saga.

The first Road House, released on Prime Video in March last year, became a major success.

The reboot of the 1989 classic, which originally starred Patrick Swayze, drew in nearly 80 million viewers within its first eight weeks, making it the most-watched film debut ever for the platform.

The story followed Dalton, played by Gyllenhaal, as he became a bouncer in the Florida Keys and found himself caught in a violent turf war.

Dave Bautista, known for his role in Guardians of the Galaxy, is no stranger to action roles. If he joins Road House 2, fans can expect another strong performance from the former WWE star turned Hollywood favourite. This would mark another big move in Bautista’s growing film career.

The script for Road House 2 is being written by Will Beall, who also worked on Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Producers include Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment, along with Jake Gyllenhaal under his Nine Stories Productions banner.

In addition to being eyed for Road House 2, Dave Bautista has several other projects in the pipeline. He will next appear in The Trap House, as well as the buddy comedy Wrecking Crew alongside Jason Momoa.

He’s also currently filming Alpha Gang, a comedy directed by the Zellner Brothers, where he stars alongside Cate Blanchett.

If the deal goes through, Dave Bautista’s addition to Road House 2 could bring even more muscle and star power to the much-anticipated sequel.