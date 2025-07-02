Dave Grohl keeps Foo Fighters legacy alive with new anniversary song

The band led by Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, have marked the 30th anniversary of their debut album with the surprise release of a new track titled Today’s Song.

Foo Fighters first introduced themselves to the world on 4 July 1995 with their self-titled album. Nearly three decades later, they continue to honour their journey through music.

Today’s Song is the first original material Foo Fighters have shared since their 2023 album But Here We Are, which came after the tragic death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

The new track begins with a calm, reflective tone before building into the heavy guitar and powerful drumming style the band is known for.

Dave Grohl remains at the heart of Foo Fighters, not only as frontman but also heavily involved in writing and production.

Though the band has not revealed who played drums on the new track, fans have noted the drumming style is similar to Dave Grohl’s early work, both from his time in Nirvana and the first Foo Fighters album, which he famously recorded alone.

The band also recently shared a cover of I Don’t Wanna Hear It by Minor Threat, blending music recorded in 1995 with fresh vocals recorded in 2025.

These two releases are part of a reflective moment for Foo Fighters, as they look back on their long and emotional journey.

Dave Grohl paid tribute to former band members, recognising their contributions to the group’s legacy.

Dave Grohl also remembered Taylor Hawkins, whose presence continues to influence the band’s sound and spirit. Grohl has made it clear that Hawkins will always remain a part of Foo Fighters’ identity.

Foo Fighters, with Dave Grohl leading the way, will continue their tour later this year with shows in Asia and a headlining appearance at Mexico City’s Corona Capital festival in November.

With Today’s Song, they prove that even 30 years on, their music still resonates with power and emotion.