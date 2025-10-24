David Beckham pens emotional note for Messi after contract extension

LONDON: English football legend David Beckham penned an emotional note for Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, celebrating the footballer’s decision to extend his stay with Inter Miami CF.

Messi, who joined Beckham’s Major League Soccer (MLS) club in 2023 on a two-and-a-half-year contract, has signed a three-year extension that will keep him at the club until 2028. By then, the 38-year-old World Cup winner will be 41.

Marking the occasion, Beckham shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing: “When we started this journey, our vision was to bring the best players to Miami. In 2023, we brought the best player to have ever played the game to our city.”

Expressing his delight over Messi’s continued commitment, Beckham added: “Today, I am so happy that he’s still as committed as he’s ever been and still wants to wear the pink of Miami.”

Beckham also praised Messi for inspiring young athletes, saying he felt “very lucky” to have a player who has done so much to promote the game in the United States.

“As an owner, to have a player that loves the game as much as he does, and who has done as much for the game in this country and to inspire the next generation of young talent as he has, I feel very lucky,” Beckham said.

Messi made an immediate impact after joining Inter Miami, helping the club secure the inaugural Leagues Cup title in 2023 shortly after his arrival.